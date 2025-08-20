Leeds United's Premier League return and early-season woes in Sheffield - The YP Football Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show host Phil harrison is joined by Yorkshire Post football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall.

They reflect on Leeds United’s positive return to the Premier League with victory over Everton at Elland Road, while contrasting the early Championship fortunes of troubled Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with those of unbeaten Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

