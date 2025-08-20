Leeds United's Premier League return and early-season woes in Sheffield - The YP Football Podcast
On this week’s show host Phil harrison is joined by Yorkshire Post football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall.
They reflect on Leeds United’s positive return to the Premier League with victory over Everton at Elland Road, while contrasting the early Championship fortunes of troubled Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with those of unbeaten Middlesbrough and Hull City.
