When Leeds United swept Ipswich Town aside before Christmas, squad values came under the microscope.

Leeds have been impressive this term and it cannot be denied that Daniel Farke has got the Whites ticking after a summer of turnover. Ipswich have also shone, surging into the top two having only secured promotion from League One last season.

However, their respective squads have been assembled with very different sums of money. Many of Ipswich’s stars arrived at Portman Road for modest sums, while Leeds have some expensive players.

Georginio Rutter alone cost Leeds a fee reported to be in excess of £30m, while Daniel James is said to have joined from Manchester United for £25m. The likes of Junior Firpo, Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe did not come particularly cheap either.

There are also huge differences elsewhere in the Championship – but who has the most expensive second tier squad? Here is a ranking of Championship squad values, from lowest to highest, courtesy of Transfermarkt.