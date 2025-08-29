Leeds United's reality check, Sheffield Wednesday's positives and Yorkshire's League Cup giant-killing opportunities - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week's show, host Phil Harrison is joined by The YP's football writing team of Leon Wobschall and Stuart Rayner.
They kick off by discussing Leeds United's reality check with defeats at Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls finally enjoying some positives with their League Cup triumph over their Yorkshire rivals and their come-from-behind first league point at Wrexham.
Still no points for Sheffield United but some good news arrives with a step up in signings at Bramall Lane.
A good night for most of Yorkshire's clubs in the EFL Cup, preceded a third round draw which offers numerous opportunities for giant-killing performances.
And we cast an eye over the decision by York City to sack manager Adam Hinshelwood, just four games into the season.
