THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week's show, host Phil Harrison is joined by The YP's football writing team of Leon Wobschall and Stuart Rayner.

They kick off by discussing Leeds United's reality check with defeats at Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls finally enjoying some positives with their League Cup triumph over their Yorkshire rivals and their come-from-behind first league point at Wrexham.

Still no points for Sheffield United but some good news arrives with a step up in signings at Bramall Lane.

A good night for most of Yorkshire's clubs in the EFL Cup, preceded a third round draw which offers numerous opportunities for giant-killing performances.

And we cast an eye over the decision by York City to sack manager Adam Hinshelwood, just four games into the season.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.