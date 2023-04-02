A look at some of the early frontrunners for the latest Premier League job to become available

Leeds United’s relegation rivals Leicester City have parted company with Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes lost 2-1 away at Crystal Palace this weekend.

They are currently 19th in the Premier League table and only Southampton separate them from the bottom of the league. The 2016 champions risk dropping into the Championship and have a big decision to make on who to bring in now.

Former Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton boss Rafa Benitez has emerged as the early favourite on SkyBet. He is priced at 7/2 and is followed by popular Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at 6/1.

Chelsea’s Graham Potter is then 7/1, followed by Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick and the available Steven Gerrard at 8/1. Brentford’s Thomas Frank is an outsider at 10/1.

Leicester have endured a tough season and are a point behind Leeds in the table. They have lost 17 of their 38 matches this term and are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Aston Villa as they begin life without Rodgers.