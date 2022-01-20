The hot topics this week are: Leeds United went head to head with West Ham United for the second time in a week and won a thrilling encounter 3-2 with a hat trick from Jack Harrison.

Barnsley slump to the foot of the Championship table while Hull City have new owners.

And how damaging could a bad week be for Sheffield United’s late play-off push.

The latest FootballTalk podcast from the YPSport team.

Host Mark Singleton and YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall also look ahead to the weekend’s action.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

