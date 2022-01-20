Leeds United’s renaissance, Barnsley FC slump and Hull City’s new dawn - FootballTalk Podcast

Tune in to the only football podcast that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:45 pm

The hot topics this week are: Leeds United went head to head with West Ham United for the second time in a week and won a thrilling encounter 3-2 with a hat trick from Jack Harrison.

Barnsley slump to the foot of the Championship table while Hull City have new owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And how damaging could a bad week be for Sheffield United’s late play-off push.

The latest FootballTalk podcast from the YPSport team.

Host Mark Singleton and YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall also look ahead to the weekend’s action.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Hot topic: Hull City's new owner Acun Ilicali unveiled at the MKM Stadium before Wednesday's match. (Picture: Tony Johnson)
Premier League