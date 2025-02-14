Leeds United's single focus, Sheffield United 'finding a way' and Bradford City on a roll - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 14th Feb 2025, 08:48 BST
THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

In this week’s podcast, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest on the Yorkshire football scene, starting with Leeds United marching on together at the top of the Championship and free to do so following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Millwall.

Sheffield United are not particularly fluid at the moment but they are finding a way to stay in touch with their Yorkshire rivals at the top – will that be enough?

The promotion ambitions of Rotherham United have taken a hit recently but they stopped the rot with a hard-fought draw at Blackpool – but have their chances of making the play-offs gone?

And in League Two, the panel look at the automatic promotion credentials of Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers and whether both teams can secure a top-three finish.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

