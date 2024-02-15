The Whites have clicked under Daniel Farke, bouncing back from the devastation of relegation to emerge as serious promotion contenders in the Championship.

While many believe Leicester City will lift the title, many have tipped Leeds to go up automatically in second place.

Farke has been able to rely on a number of expensive players, including record signing Georginio Rutter. However, he has also turned to academy graduates such as Archie Gray and bargain buys including Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds’ squad value tends to come under scrutiny when they brush a team aside, like they did at Swansea City earlier this week.

The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at how the club’s squad value compares to rivals using Transfermarkt data. Here are the most valuable Championship squads, ranked from least valuable to most.