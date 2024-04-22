Leicester City 'plan' to swoop for Sheffield United star in summer as Manchester City decision looms

Leicester City are reportedly planning to sign James McAtee from Manchester City following the conclusion of his loan spell at Sheffield United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:33 BST

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, building experience and becoming a key figure for the Blades. He was instrumental in helping the club escape the Championship last season but has been unable to arrest their Premier League slump this term.

Before he returned to Bramall Lane last summer, he was heavily linked with Leicester and reportedly visited their training ground. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Foxes are plotting another swoop for the England under-21 international.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

James McAtee is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesJames McAtee is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
James McAtee is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester are said to be keen on bringing McAtee to the King Power Stadium if they are promoted to the Premier League. Enzo Maresca’s side are currently on course for a return to the top flight, sitting top of the Championship table with three games left to play.

McAtee is said to be keen on remaining in the Premier League, while Manchester City reportedly want to loan him out to a club in the top tier. The report claims there is a chance of a permanent move, although Leicester are understood to have Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues to grapple with.

McAtee has been among Sheffield United’s better performers in a tough campaign, registering three goals and three assists over the course of 28 Premier League outings.

Related topics:Leicester CityManchester CityPremier LeagueEnglandFoxes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.