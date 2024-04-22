The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, building experience and becoming a key figure for the Blades. He was instrumental in helping the club escape the Championship last season but has been unable to arrest their Premier League slump this term.

Before he returned to Bramall Lane last summer, he was heavily linked with Leicester and reportedly visited their training ground. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Foxes are plotting another swoop for the England under-21 international.

James McAtee is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leicester are said to be keen on bringing McAtee to the King Power Stadium if they are promoted to the Premier League. Enzo Maresca’s side are currently on course for a return to the top flight, sitting top of the Championship table with three games left to play.

McAtee is said to be keen on remaining in the Premier League, while Manchester City reportedly want to loan him out to a club in the top tier. The report claims there is a chance of a permanent move, although Leicester are understood to have Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues to grapple with.