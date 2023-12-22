Leicester City v Rotherham United: Millers urged to embrace 'Premier League' challenge

Leam Richardson has told Rotherham United to embrace the challenge of taking on Championship frontrunners Leicester City in their own backyard.

The Foxes have won 18 of their 22 games since dropping down from the Premier League to sit 13 points clear of third place.

Saturday's top versus bottom fixture at the King Power Stadium marks the halfway point of a campaign that is in danger of running away from Rotherham.

The Millers head to Leicester on a 10-match winless run and have tasted success just twice this season.

Rotherham have to go back to November 2022 for their last win on the road but a trip to the leaders holds no fears for Richardson.

"It's a healthy challenge and one to relish," he said. "That's why you want to be at this level.

"They're a Premier League team with Premier League players and are on their way back there.

"Some of our lads are playing in the Championship for the first time and are getting a real good education at a really high level. It'll only benefit them in the long run."

Rotherham celebrate a goal against Ipswich. (Photo: George Wood)

Leeds United and Southampton are the nearest challengers to runaway top two Leicester and Ipswich Town after using their parachute payments to good effect in the summer.

With Leicester in ominous form, the rest of the automatic promotion hopefuls appear to be fighting for second place.

"I don't flippantly call them a Premier League team," added Richardson. "They are a Premier League team playing in the Championship – and it won't be for much longer, I'm sure.

"You look at the goals that they carry in the squad and there are others that can't get in the matchday 20. That's why they are where they are.

Leam Richardson took over at Rotherham last week. (Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire)

"You'd expect them to be where they are and a really healthy challenge."

Richardson has overseen two defeats since taking the reins last week, the second courtesy of a stoppage-time winner for Plymouth Argyle.

Tom Eaves appeared to have secured a point for Richardson's side with his first goal since returning to the club 18 months ago.

Richardson is hoping he can help bring out the best in the striker.

"Tom has been an experienced player for a long time," said the Rotherham boss. "He knows his way around a football pitch.

"One thing you've got to do as a professional footballer is enjoy your workplace. I pride myself on having a happy, hardworking environment. That doesn't get built overnight but the players certainly know that.

"They've got to express themselves and have ownership and clarity within their roles.