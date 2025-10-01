When times are tough, football managers tend to look to their experienced players.

With 20-year-old Lenny Agbaire and 21-year-old Jamal Baptiste forming his central defensive partnership at Mansfield Town, with the onus on 21-year-old Dan Gore to provide midfield invention, and with hopes pinned on the return to fitness of strikers Martin Sherif (19) and Kieon Etete (23), Rotherham United’s Matt Hamshaw is having to go the other way.

Injuries mean it will have to be a youthful Millers side which hosts League One leaders Bradford City on Thursday. Hamshaw is hopeful Shaun McWilliams, Sherif and Etete will be back after returning to training, but only the first can offer much experience.

It means boys like Agbaire have to grow up very quickly.

LEARNING FAST: Rotherham United centre-back Lenny Agbaire (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

In his first season of English football – he had a loan at Ayr United earlier this year – the Celtic product could be forgiven for being totally focussed on trying to get his own game in order this season, but he knows he has a responsibility to think wider than that.

“As a centre-back, it's your role to communicate,” he argues in his softly-spoken Scottish accent. “Even though you're young, it's really good if you can have that in your game to speak to other players, help them out, because communication goes a long way. It makes your job easier at the back.

“As a player, you need to work at stuff and develop on your own. You've got the staff to help you, of course, but on the pitch, it's on you.

“Me and Jamal are still two young players, but we're capable of doing well with each other.”

FIT AGAIN: Rotherham United Martin Sherif available for Thursday's League One game at home to Bradford City (image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

It is, says Hamshaw, the Rotherham way, and the way he wants to go after last season's shortcuts under Steve Evans took the Millers down some dead ends.

“I think that's always been the success I've seen this club have – players who are young and unproven,” says Hamshaw, a boyhood fan who was on the coaching staff under some of the best recent years under Paul Warne. “This club provides them with a platform to accelerate their development and be successful.

“I like signing players who fans haven't heard of. That means they're young and have got a point to prove.”

Hamshaw could do with accelerating the development of a few leaders but it is easier said than done. He knows from playing alongside Richard Wood – now on his coaching staff and regarded as one of Rotherham's greatest captains.

INJURY PROBLEMS: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

“It's about speaking to them,” he says. “I had a lot of conversations with – I'll not name players, but players who I expect to now stand up a little bit more, to give them a little bit more authority.

“We've signed younger players from big clubs who probably haven't needed to have that leadership side. If I'm going to be honest, I think that leadership is kind of going out of game a little bit, which is sad to see.

“The information you give, how you give it, why you give it, when you give it, is important.

“Probably the younger players have just come into an environment from the previous clubs where they've just kind of played and not had to worry about anything else because an older head's been alongside them, shifting them around a little bit. That's why Tom Holmes (injured on his debut) was signed.

“I would expect your Lennys, your Denzel (Hall)s, your Baptistes to, now they've had a few games, step up a little bit.

“They've shown signs that they can. I just think that sometimes it can be difficult when it's a new group, when you start telling people what they can and can't do.

“I made my debut with Woody and he wasn’t like that when he was a 17, 18-year-old, poor left-back. But look at what he was towards the end of his career.”

With just one win in their 11 matches since the season's opening weekend and a team in the relegation zone, Hamshaw desperately needs to inject confidence too.

Asked how he can do that, his response is simple: “Keep doing what you're doing in training. Training standards set everything.

“I think personality and character are important too.

“You miss your big players, don't you?

“It's kind keeping our better players on pitch if at all possible. We haven't had that at this moment in time.

“I think the players believe in the staff, they believe in the work we're doing, they believe in the group.

“We show good signs but when it gets tough, that's when we've got to stand up a little bit more is my honest assessment.”

The good news is that Agbaire, for one, believes.

“Yes, definitely,” he says. “We've got talented players from previous clubs. We're a good squad right here.

“We can definitely get through this as a group. We've got the capabilities of doing so, we just need to put it right on the pitch