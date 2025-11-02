'Let ourselves down': Rotherham United manager's frustration at yet more FA Cup disappointment

Rotherham's Matt Hamshaw celebrates the win. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw expressed his disappointment as their wretched run in the FA Cup 1st round continued.

The Millers have made a habit of losing at the first hurdle, beaten by League Two Cheltenham Town at home 12 months ago, and it continued again as lower-level opposition snatched victory in extra time.

Darren Oldaker finally settled the tie in Swindon’s favour with four minutes left on the clock as his low effort beat Cameron Dawson and sent Ian Holloway’s boys through.

Sam Nombe had earlier ghosted by the Swindon defence and forced an effort beyond Connor Ripley for the opener.

Swindon finally forced home the leveller through Palmer after he bundled in Aaron Drinan’s cut-back.

Rotherham played against 10 men in extra time after Aaron Drinan was given a red card in stoppage time of the second half for throwing a punch at Dan Gore.

Hamshaw said: “It’s hugely disappointing.

“I didn’t think we were at our best and I thought Swindon fully deserved the win.

“I was disappointed with the second half.

“I thought we could have been two or three up at half-time, but we did not capitalise on that.

“We almost came out with a little bit of complacency, which I’m not happy about.

“I just thought we probably let ourselves down.”

Rotherham: Dawson, Hall, Douglas (J Holmes 59), James (Duncan 77), Yearwood, Martha, McWilliams (J Clarke 102), Gore, Powell, Nombe (Sherif 59, Gardner 102), Hugill. Unused substitutes: Cann, Truswell.

Swindon: Ripley, Wright, Kirkman (Oldaker 46), Wilson-Brown (Knight-Lebel 46), Snowdon (Bodin 79), Clarke, Kilkenny (Murphy 104), Nichols (Ehibhatiomhan 71), Drinan, Glatzel, Palmer (McGregor 115). Unused substitutes: Ward, Mabete, Ball.