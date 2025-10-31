'Levels above': Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane fires warning ahead of FA Cup tie against York City

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane has issued a warning to his Reds players ahead of Saturday’s banana-skin FA Cup first-round tie against York City – and believes that the visitors have players ‘who could easily play’ at higher levels.

Forty-four places and two divisions separate the Oakwell outfit and the Minstermen, but Hourihane says he is treating York deadly seriously and he is right to.

City are undefeated on the road since March 22 – and have lost just twice in 16 games regardless of venue in 2025-26 - and could bring up to 3,000 fans to South Yorkshire.

They face a Reds side who have won just once in their past outings in all competitions, with Hourihane’s side humbled last weekend in another home derby against Rotherham United.

Barnsle head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

On the first-round encounter against York and the threat they pose, Hourihane – whose side visit Doncaster Rovers in the league next weekend –said: "Absolutely no question, I think they're a club that are heading in the right direction themselves.

"They're trying to get out of their own league of course and we played them in pre-season and when we went there, their stadium, players, facilities were very impressive.

"They're trying to make their way in their level and they've got very good players for that level, so we've got to be absolutely ready in terms of homework, mindset and application towards the game.

"We want to go out and win we want to go out and set our stall out and try and win the game, same as them.

York manager Stuart Maynard

"They'll bring a big following because they're a good football club and they'll try and get a result over us.