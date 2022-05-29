Levi Colwill is not ruling out a return to Huddersfield Town next season

Colwill has proved an outstanding success in his first foray in senior football away from parent club Chelsea, where he is highly regarded by Blues' coaching staff.

The 18-year-old - who signed a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge last summer - will be involved in his final game for Town today before thoughts turn to his future in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On potentially heading back to Huddersfield, should the club reach the top-flight, Colwill added: "There’s too much respect for me to close the door.

Levi Colwill, pictured in action for Huddersfield Town. Picture: PA

“We need to get promotion first, which is the only thing I’m thinking of right now.

"I’m not planning for next year, all I can focus on right now is Wembley on Sunday and then the internationals after that.

"After when I’ve finished all of that, well that’s when I’ll start thinking about that.”

"For me, playing for Chelsea will always be the main aim right now because it’s my club.

"But if that doesn’t happen, well then I have to find other ways to progress and become the player I want to be."

Sunday will be a big day for Southampton-born Colwill and his family, with around 50 family members and friends due at Wembley for a special moment in the burgeoning career of the teenager.

He continued: “My family are all Liverpool supporters, so I grew up in a household supporting Liverpool.

"I always used to look up to Steve Gerrard, that was the man for me growing up.