Levi Colwill's competition comforts Carlos Corberan as Huddersfield Town XI proves hard to break into

Colwill has had a hugely impressive first season of English senior football since the 18-year-old centre-back joined on loan from Chelsea but has been out with a knee injury since January 2.

His team has shrugged it off, conceding just seven goals in the nine unbeaten matches since, having largely switched to a 4-3-3 just before his absence. So with all departments of the side functioning well - in all, Huddersfield's unbeaten sequence is now 15 games in all competitions and they are fifth in the Championship and in the fifth round of the FA Cup - it is hard to say how he will get back in immediately.

BATTLE: The form being shown by Tom Lees (right) alongside Matty Pearson means a recall for Levi Colwill is far from certain at home to Cardiff City

"It's always positive when we are watching our players performing well and when any player faces a challenge to get into the team it's more positive because it means the players are competing well," said Corberan.

"I know how we are going to defend but we need to see the situation. Sometimes the conclusion I reach the day before a game is different to what I can do tomorrow so we need to see how the team is performing in relation to our opponent."