Lewie Coyle injury makes Shota Arveladze's decision on Mallik Wilks tougher for Hull City

Coyle will miss the trip to Loftus Road after a hamstring injury at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. The full extent is not yet known with Arveladze speaking before a Thursday afternoon scan, but he conceded he may have asked too much of the right-back having started him three times in eight days after 13 matches on the sidelines.

"He's a strong boy and we discussed his comeback was maybe too much having three games in eight days but he's done it before," said Arveladze.

FOOT INJURY: But Hull City forward Mallik WIlks is back in training

"Now he's out, so we will see. He was slightly better today but we know he's out because it's a hamstring injury and he cannot do too much on it.

"Everybody wants to play and be fit. He produced a great two games for us to get into the team and he made us stronger on the defensive side.

"That sometimes makes football very tough. We've talked about it but the games are too close and you still want to have your best players on the field."

Those thoughts will be in his mind as he assesses Wilks, whose last appearance was at Nottingham Forest before Christmas and before Arveladze took over as manager. He injured his foot in that game.

"He's training with the group," said the Georgian. "He trained today (Thursday) and looks not bad but he's been out for weeks. We will see if he is going to be with us on Saturday or not.

"You need to give players a chance. Sometimes you go early or too much.

"Some of them, even the strong ones, are getting injuries. It's not easy decisions but we're still looking at players to be at a level to play 45 minutes, half an hour."