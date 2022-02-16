Shota Arveladze delighted as Hull City take 'golden point' from Sheffield United

The Tigers went to Bramall Lane on the back of three consecutive defeats and held the in-form play-off hopefuls to a 0-0 draw.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the point in such a big game, I’m very happy with what I feel is a very good point at a difficult venue,” said the Georgian.

RELIEF: Shota Arveladze saw Hull City end their three-match losing streak at in-form Sheffield United

"After last week (at Derby County), we then had a very good game against Fulham and we came to a very tough away game against a very tough team – Sheffield United have been together a long time, they know each other very well, they play quick and create a lot of space behind the defence - it was not easy to defend against.

"They only had two or three good clear chances and the rest was corners, long balls which we dealt with well.

"As a team we defended very well which is great to see.

"We should have punished them when we had the chances of our own. Two or three times we had good chances.

"It was a golden point for us after three hard games, it was very important to get this point."

Lewie Coyle went off early in the game and Arveladze said he expects the right-back to be out for "two to three weeks".