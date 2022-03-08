Lewis O'Brien hands Huddersfield Town an injury worry ahead of West Brom trip

O'Brien, outstanding throughout Town's magnificent winter run which has taken them up to second in the Championship table, was not risked in the round five clash.

The 23-year-old received treatment towards the end of the first half of Friday's home game with Peterborough United. He managed to play on despite attention from medics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Brien's absence was felt in the 2-1 cup loss at Forest as Town missed out on the chance of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in half a century and securing a plum tie home tie in the last eight against Liverpool.

O'Brien will now be assessed ahead of the league trip to face Steve Bruce's West Brom at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Head coach Carlos Corberan said: "He did not recover well from the previous game. He could not train two days ago (Saturday) and yesterday (Sunday) and that is why he did not arrive (play) in the game.

"Now we have to see how he progresses to see if he can be one option for the West Brom game. We know he is an important player and that is why we know he will need to have a good recovery.

"It is important that we have levels and minutes of players that can very important from now until the end of the season."

Levi Colwill and Josh Koroma, who have missed Town's last two matches with illness, will also be assessed this week to see if they can be involved at West Brom.

"They could not train and be part of it for the past week and both are ill and we need to see how they both progress to see if they can be options for West Brom," Corberan added.

Boasting an 18-match unbeaten sequence in all competitions, Town went ahead early on at Forest when Tom Lees headed home from Danel Sinani's corner for his third goal in two matches.

But Forest, unbeaten at home since losing to Town at Christmas, levelled when Sam Surridge tidily finished on 29 minutes - with the striker having earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside when replays showed that he was onside. No VAR was in operation at the City Ground.

A fine header from Ryan Yates put Forest ahead on 38 minutes, with the midfielder - who netted a last-gasp leveller for his side at Sheffield United on Friday - latching onto James Garner's free-kick with Josh Ruffels playing him onside.

Danny Ward had opportunities to level in the second half while Forest spurned two golden chances to wrap the game up. But it was the hosts who ultimately prevailed to set up a glamour last-eight home tie with Liverpool.

Town suffered a first reverse since November 27 in the process.

Corberan added: "In football, it is not important what you have done in the past. Every game is a high challenge and it is important to realise that only when we play at 100 per cent, we can be competitive.

"We wanted to dominate the ball and change the feeling of the crowd tonight because we knew they would play with a lot of energy with over 20,000 behind them.