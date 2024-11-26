Leyton Orient 0 Huddersfield Town 2: Michal Helik and West Ham loanee make it seven unbeaten for Terriers

Huddersfield Town maintained their recent fine run with a 2-0 away win at League One strugglers Leyton Orient, who finished with 10 men after Jordan Graham was carried off.

Michal Helik scored the opener before substitute Callum Marshall ensured the points late on. Town are unbeaten in seven league games, with five wins.

Helik netted with a header following a corner from Mickel Miller on 26 minutes – but Miller’s evening turned sour when he was taken off on a stretcher immediately before the break after challenging for the ball.

Orient Substitute Diallang Jaiyesimi saw a header cleared off the line at the start of an incident-packed second half but the visitors squandered two gilt-edged chances within three minutes.

Michal Helik scored as Huddersfield Town won 2-0 at Leyton Orient (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)Michal Helik scored as Huddersfield Town won 2-0 at Leyton Orient (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Ben Wiles broke clear unchallenged but steered his effort wide on 61 minutes before Josh Koroma had a penalty saved by Josh Keeley.

Having used their five substitutes, Orient were reduced to 10 men when Graham was carried off just three minutes after joining the action.

Keeley produced a fine double save to deny Wiles and David Kasuma but the Os’ miserable evening concluded when Keeley’s clearance on 90 minutes struck Marshall, who sent his effort into an empty net.

