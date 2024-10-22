Leyton Orient v Rotherham United: Steve Evans demands more from Mallik Wilks

WITH Jonson Clarke-Harris ruled out for the next few weeks, Steve Evans has told Mallik Wilks that Rotherham United need to see more of his A-game.

Wilks first caught Evan's eye when he was a youngster at Leeds United, then in League One. Eight years on, the forward is still at third-tier level, albeit on loan.

It is a division he has excelled in with Doncaster Rovers and Hull City, but one a player of his talent should be beyond at the age of 25.

Wilks, whose only first-team appearance for Leeds came as an FA Cup substitute, has played in the Championship for Barnsley, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday, but the Owls loaned him to Rotherham for 2024-25.

On Tuesday the Millers play Leyton Orient for the first time since beating them on penalties in the 2014 League One play-off final in Evans' first spell. Others must step up with Clarke-Harris ruled out for around three weeks with a hamstring problem, and Wilks is certainly one.

He has shown flashes of what he is capable of for the Millers, including a brilliant goal at Peterborough United recently. But only flashes. It was just his second of the campaign.

"He's a gifted player but we need more of it," said Evans. "We had a 45-minute performance at Peterborough that made a really good player, Jack Sparkes, look a poor player. He's a really good player but Mallik was on fire, particularly for that second 30 minutes of the first half.

"At the start of the second half a bad touch stopped him getting the opportunity to score a goal, he got a silly booking and we're thinking, 'We have to be careful here' with good wide players against him and attacking full-backs so we made the decision to bring Mallik off.

TALENT: Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks

"But he's a real talent."

Meanwhile, Bolton Wanderers have alerted Rotherham to the fact their November 16 home league game could be postponed because of international call-ups.