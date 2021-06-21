Liam Ravenhill made his first appearance for the club in November's FA Cup first-round tie at FC United of Manchester, and followed it up with a start in the Football League Trophy.

Now, the 18-year-old is hungry to kick on under new manager Richie Welens after signing terms for the next two years.

"The two games that I played last season just makes me want to kick on now and get in and around the first team again.," said Ravenhill, who joined the club's academy 10 years ago.

CONTRACT: Doncaster Rovers teenager Liam Ravenhill

“I want to be involved as much as I can whether that’s in the cups or, ideally, I want to break into the league squad, be on the bench and play as many games as I can.”

Fellow academy product Lirak Hasani has been given a new one-year deal with the option of a second 12 months.

Ravenhill senior began his career at Barnsley but left for Doncaster without making a senior appearance. He made over 100 appearances for Rovers, the club he represented most in his career, between 2002 and 2006 before playing for a number of other clubs including Bradford City, where he was an unused substitute in the 2013 League Cup final.