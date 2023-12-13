Liam Rosenior hails Hull City's team spirit as they take valuable lesson and three points from Middlesbrough

Never mind three much-needed points, Liam Rosenior felt Hull City took a valuable lesson from their 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Coming into the game on the back of consecutive defeats, Hull were far from being at their best until Rosenior started making the substitutions on the hour which would change not just his team but the game.

From there they went from 1-0 down to win with a goal from Liam Delap and another from Ozan Tufan, with two other substitutes involved in its creation.

The spirit his team showed to grin the win out delighted the coach.

"I think that's the lesson for this group: when every player from one to 20 is engaged and when every player can make a positive impact on the game and be ready and adaptable," he said.

"I had to change system probably four times in the game.

"It's down to the players and they showed when things are up against us – that could have been three defeats in a row – we've got a little spirit and a little bit of resilience and determination that you need in this league.

"How did I feel at the end? Better than it felt at half-time. It's the first time in a year that we'd lost two games in a row and I wanted to see a reaction. First half I think our confidence was dented by an early goal away from home against what I think is a very, very good team, it's always going to be difficult to come back from.

ECSTATIC: Liam Rosenior at full-time

"I said to the players at half-time this isn't about football or tactics or anything like that, this is about character, passion and resilience. The thing that summed it up for me and made me most proud was the moment at the end when I saw the whole team trying to stop the ball from going in our the net and then I see our whole team and our subs celebrating with each other. It showed how much it meant to them.

"In the Championship you have to find different ways to win and that was a huge step for us."

The game ended with Hull scrambling to keep out a stoppage-time corner which even Boro goalkeeper Seny Dieng had gone up for. They did, and all jumped on their own goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, who had made a number of important saves, as soon as the final whistle went.

"When you're a manager you can talk about your style of play, your system, your identity but the most important thing is the spirit of the group," said Rosenior.

"I saw unused substitutes run and celebrate with Ryan in the box and it showed how much it meant to the group.

"You cannot be successful in the Championship without a team spirit and the lads showed that in abundance."

As for Allsop's performance, he said: "It's what I've always known about Ryan. He's got a determination and an arrogance about him that you need as a goalkeeper and a confidence.