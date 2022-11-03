Liam Rosenior: Hull City's wait finally over as new coach is confirmed

The 38-year-old former Tigers defender joins on an two and-a-half-year contract after an exhaustive recruitment process. He replaces Shota Arveladze, who was sacked on the day Hull returned from the September international break. Rosenior is highly thought-of as a coach, but inexperienced in the top job. He was on Wayne Rooney's coaching staff at Derby County and succeeded him on an interim basis this season, but was let go in September after 12 games – seven won – to be replaced by Paul Warne. Hull initially approached Pedro Martins about the job in early October but were unable to reach an agreement. Caretaker-coach Andy Dawson, a former team-mate of Rosenior's, has been in charge for eight matches, winning three, and will return to his previous role on the first-team coaching staff. Rosenior inherits an ambitious team struggling at the wrong end of the Championship and a squad imbalanced by a summer recruitment drive heavy on flair players but light on experience of English football and grafters. Hull have lost six of their last seven matches at home, most recently Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough, which he watched from the stands. The full make-up of Rosenior’s backroom team will be confirmed in due course but Dawson has already confirmed he will be part of it.