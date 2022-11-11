Liam Rosenior: Prospective new coaching addition at Hull City is 'best in the country' in his speciality

Rosenior has already brought in Justin Walker from former club Derby - while City first-team coach Andy Dawson is part of his backroom team.

On the new addition, Rosenior said: "We are really close now, which I am excited about.

"He is someone who will be a vital cog in my process of the way we work as a staff and hopefully that will get sorted out in the next 48 hours.

Liam Rosenior. Picture: PA

"It is someone who is specialised for the role. It is not what you would call an out-and-out coach. We are going in a different way now in terms of staff and coaching staff. It is someone who I think is the best in the country at what he does and I can't wait to work with him.

"The way I work, I am very process-driven and need someone who understands the way that I work and is part of the process. Sometimes, you can coach on the pitch and off it and analytics and data are very important to me as well. It is someone who you would call a 'traditional' coach.