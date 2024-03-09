Liam Rosenior proud to say Hull City 'did it my way' in 2-2 draw with Leicester City

Both sides have a similar approach to the game based on risk-taking and high pressing and they cancelled each other out in a 2-2 draw which saw the Tigers miss a penalty and the Foxes hit a post through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

So although a fourth straight draw saw Hull drop out of the Championship play-off places with nine matches to play, Rosenior only saw positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He did, though, admit his team's naivety cost them at times, conceding to Jamie Vardy seconds after Anass Zaroury gave them a 2-1 lead.

"That's going to stand us in good stead," said the Hull coach of his team's overall performance.

"I slept well last night because I know what this team are about – an outstanding group of people, first and foremost.

"What pleased me the most today was we did it our way – the bravery to play out against an outstanding team, one of the best teams very to play at this level, and to dominate the game in many aspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In our way we dominated possession, had more shots on target. There were a lot of really pleasing aspects.

PRIDE: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"We let ourselves down with lapses of concentration but the only way I can get the players to learn the way I'm asking us to play is learn on the job because they're young.

"They have (Jannik) Vestergaard and (Wout) Faes, we've got Alfie Jones and Greavesie (Jacob Greaves) still learning their trade as centre-halves, Gilo (Ryan Giles) is 24.

"Go through the team other than Mika (Jean Michael Seri) and we're a young group that make naive decisions. The second goal from Leicester (Vardy’s second), I think, sums that up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in our naivety there's a fearlessness and a bravery about the way we play but I said to the players we need to peak now.

"In terms of learning lessons from Tuesday (a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City), I felt we had a cutting edge, more threat. We tried to score earlier in our possession and played with more speed and tempo.

"The players are showing me in every step that they're learning and if we keep doing that on this journey I feel like we can get to where we want to be."

Opposite number Enzo Maresca was unhappy with West Yorkshire referee Sam Barrott, who awarded a penalty Fabio Carvalho missed – before making amends with a goal in open play – and one at the other end for Seri's challenge on Adbul Fatawu which Vardy converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seri was booked for a later foul, but not for stopping a quick free-kick later in the game, and Vardy appealed in vain for a second penalty.

"Sometimes there are no words – we said this many times," said Leicester's coach.

"The penalty for them is outside the box, a second yellow card for Seri, a second penalty for us with Jamie Vardy – all crucial moments."

Rosenior took a different view.

"I felt both penalties were penalties," he said. I've seen the replay on Regan (Slater)'s one (it was the Hull midfielder fouled in the seventh minute), not on Mika's challenge. I felt it was a penalty at the time and that's how hard the referee's job is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The penalty for us that Fabio misses, the challenge starts outside the box. Contact happens on the line and in the box. For me, that's a penalty."

Jacob Greaves was booked for a challenge on Yunus Akgun, his 10th caution of the season. It means he will not play again until April 6 with a three-week break created by Coventry City's involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals, then a suspension for the Easter matches against Stoke City and Leeds United.

"It's a real shame for him because he's been magnificent in this period," said Rosenior. "He's had to concentrate for a long time to not get booked but I said to him it happens and the thing for me was it was a good yellow card at a time where we gave the ball away cheaply, they're on the transition, he has to make the challenge.

"Unfortunately for him he misses the next two games but he'll come back but they's why we've got a squad.

"Greavesie's been magnificent."