Liam Rosenior warns Hull City to stay switched on in Championship play-off race

Neutrals watching the Tigers win 2-1 at Southampton would be surprised they are only the Championship’s sixth-best team, and that it was the first time they had won three consecutive games this season.

What is letting them down is occasional concentration lapses.

They suffered one at Huddersfield on Saturday, allowing Jack Rudoni to equalise in the second added minute, only to respond with a Jacob Greaves goal.

WARNINGS: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"People spoke about our possession, our pressing and our energy (at Southampton) but how switched we were on from set plays and restarts, they're the professional habits you need to be successful in this league," said Rosenior ahead of Saturday's early kick-off against fellow play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion.

"The Huddersfield goal probably worked out for the best because it was a real shock to the lads, and a reminder to the lads.

"The goal started from a throw-in.

"We want to achieve something and the only way you do that is by working the right way and keeping your feet on the floor.

"I've got a confident group, just remember Jaden (Philogene)'s goal when we were 1-0 down at Rotherham but I need a switched-on, professional group.

"I don't want them to get over-confident but I want a level of confidence that mirrors the way we play. You need confidence, bravery and trust in your team-mates to pass him the ball when he's marked at times.

"February and March are the most difficult months because you're fatigued mentally and that's why you see the results, you see more goals and more mistakes."

Hull reported no fresh injuries and were boosted by a visit from Liam Delap on Thursday.

The striker, on loan from Manchester City, has been out since New Year's Day with a knee injury.

"He was in the team meeting and it's nice to see him in the kit and around the lads,” said Rosenior. "Hopefully he'll be back running in two weeks. Hopefully.