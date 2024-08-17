Barnsley bounced back from their opening defeat at home to Mansfield to collect their first points of the new season with a 2-1 win at Lincoln.

Sam Cosgrove gave Barnsley an early lead before Marc Roberts doubled the lead moments after the restart and although Ben House pulled one back the Imps could not find an equaliser.

Cosgrove opened the scoring with a fine finish into the bottom left corner from just inside the box after 13 minutes.

Barnsley’s Adam Phillips then headed over from a corner before Lincoln missed a series of chances.

Debutant goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina brilliantly denied Jovan Makama one-on-one before both House and JJ McKiernan came close with shots from the edge of the box.

The visitors doubled their lead 70 seconds into the second half as Roberts powered home a close-range header after a fine run and cross on the right by Barry Cotter.