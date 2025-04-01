Lincoln City 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Angry fans turn on Mark Cartwright as meek visitors suffer another League One play-off blow at Lincoln City

AHEAD of the third game of his 10-match interim spell in charge of Huddersfield Town, Jonathan Worthington will have had worries that you associate with managers who are much more gnarled and longer of tooth.

His opening day in a tough school went like a dream, a 5-1 slaying of Crawley.

Following a full week to prepare for game two, he wouldn't have seen what was coming; a 4-0 beating at Charlton, which could have been more in truth.

No nice full training week afford this time between games, to nurse bruises, but a tricky appointment just three days on against a handy-on-their-day side who, with their League One status safely secured for another season, could express themselves and have a bit of sport with ‘one eye on next season’, as their own boss said beforehand.

After a few sleepless nights and concerns, Worthington was back at it, as you have to be on the managerial rollercoaster. He will have more concerns after this.

By the end, it was a second painful episode in a row. Not as brutal as events in London, but still pretty damning on a night when Town’s disgruntled fans turned on sporting director Mark Cartwright.

Despite boasting over 60 per cent of possession, the visitors failed to muster an effort on target in a chronically anaemic, listless and limp attacking performance.

There were boos at the half time whistle and at the end, alongside some chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt.’.

It was actually encouraging enough early on after that horrendous opening at an unhappy Valley.

Town looked like they were ready to make amends, maybe cajoled by a rollicking from their head coach into the bargain and looked bright, sharp and hungry in a 4-2-3-1, which showed hints of promise initially.

Unfortunately, they could not put meat on the bones and unnerve a Lincoln backline without influential captain Paudie O’Connor with a juicy chance or two.

It was the Imps who grew into the game and showed more of the cohesion, particularly in the centre of the pitch.

That said, there was not a great deal in the half in terms of incident. When that is the case, you ignore set-plays at your peril.

Town did on 35 minutes. A near-post delivery from Tom Bayliss was flicked goalwards the far post by skipper-for-the-night Adam Jackson and Reeco Hackett tapped in at the back stick after ghosting past the inattentive Ben Wiles.

Going forward, the visitors got in one of two promising situations down the sides, but palpably lacked quality in thought and deed, despite a surfeit of possession.

There was sweat, but no guile to outwit a set Lincoln backline and trouble Imps custodian George Wickens and there were a few grumbles at the half-time whistle from a healthy Terriers contingent.

Town, who made four changes, with Josh Ruffels, David Kasumu, Jonathan Hogg and Josh Koroma in for Brodie Spencer, out with an injury issue and the benched trio of Antony Evans, Joe Hodge and Ruben Roosken, needed to do considerably more with their ball retention.

It was a few notches up in terms of energy and fight after Charlton, but that was a minimum requirement in truth.

The start to the second half carried on in the same vein of much of the first period. Town huffed and puffed, but little else.

Two meek shots from distance from Koroma, one from a good free-kick position, summed up things with the visitors looking blunt.

They desperately needed something, or a moment of fortune. Anything.

Midway through the second half, there was some pressure at least. A half-dangerous moment saw the ball break for Taylor, but his dangerous cross-shot was cleared by Hackett.

Lincoln made three changes, while Worthington was in discussions with his own staff.

The switches eventually came, but it was the hosts who went the closest when Jovon Makama’s stinging drive was beaten away by Lee Nicholls.

Lincoln City: Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Jackson, Roughlan; Hamilton, Bayliss (McGrandles 79); Makama, Hackett (House 68), Gardner (Jefferies 69); Collins (Draper 68). Unused substitutes: Jeacock, Montsma, Ring.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Turton (Sorensen 55), Balker (Evans 73), Pearson, Ruffles; Hogg, Kasumu (Hodge 80); Marshall (Roosken 73), Wiles, Koroma (Chirewa 81); Taylor. Substitutes unused: Chapman, Ladapo.