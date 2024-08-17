WITH Darrell Clarke, what you see is what you get.

That’s the view of Jon Russell, who has quickly come to that conclusion regarding the Barnsley head coach, with his candour - and his caring side - going down rather well with his players, according to the Reds chief.

As for the key word which Russell uses to describe the persona of Clarke, well that’s an exceedingly important one. Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Huddersfield Town player said: “He says it as it is and he is very upfront and we trust him and he’s good with the players as well.

Barnsley player Jon Russell celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Sky Bet League One match with Carlisle United at Brunton Park last season. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"We have a laugh with him, but we also know we can come and speak to him. You always want a manager to speak to about things.”

Russell is part of a midfield stable which is among the very best in League One, as it stands, with their department having been further augmented by the arrival of former Nigerian international Kelechi Nwakali.

The 26-year-old will provide another option, although it is likely to take a period of time to assimilate him into the first-team squad and get his fitness levels ready for what will be a particularly competitive League One in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival will drive competition further, not just on a matchday, but on a daily basis in midfielder with Clarke no doubt envisaging some midfield selection dilemmas, all being well.

Russell, who came off the bench in the Reds’ league opener and started the midweek EFL Cup game against Wigan Athletic, added: “There’s a lot of options and a really strong midfield and a lot of experience and quality. It’s competition, but it’s good competition and all the players in midfield can help.

"We know what we are up against and everyone is at it. If the manager wants to change it around a bit, he has lots of midfielders to do that.”

While Barnsley’s three midfield recruits thus far in Conor Hourihane, Matthew Craig and Nwakali all provide some different in the middle of the park, there is also balance in their age range as well - something which has been indicative of the Reds summer business thus far. It’s no coincidence either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke commented: "The balance of your squad has got to be key. I don’t just mean positional, but age as well.

"I think it’s important and the board has backed me on that in bringing in Marc Roberts and Conor Houirhane as player coach and that has helped.