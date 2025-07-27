Lionesses win Euro 2025: Chloe Kelly the hero again as England defend crown

England Lionesses are the queens of Europe again after yet more comeback and penalty kick heroics.

Having staged remarkable comebacks to beat Sweden on penalties in the quarter-final and then Italy in the 119th minute in the semi-final, England defended their crown on an emotional night in Switzerland.

England’s heroines had already become national heroes when winning the Euros on home soil three years ago.

But this was something even more greater, a first senior international trophy win for the nation on foreign soil, and one accomplished through sheer tenacity and willpower.

LEGENDS: Chloe Kelly of England celebrates with team-mates after scoring the winning penalty to see England win 3-1 in the penalty shootout against Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final clash at St. Jakob-Park,Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

It also marked sweet revenge after England lost to Spain in the final of the World Cup two years ago.

In front of the thousands of Lionesses fans in the stadium, England won even after Whitby's Beth Mead had scored the first but was then ordered to retake it, which she subsequently missed.

Alex Greenwood, Niamh Charles and the ice-cool Chloe Kelly swept home the final penalty as Hannah Hampton performed heroics in goal with two saves.

England had a chance to take an early lead when Alessia Russo, released on the right, forced Cata Coll into a save, and James could not connect when the rebound returned in her direction.

England keeper Hannah Hampton’s big block denied Esther Gonzalez, who directed a second effort off-target, before Spain nearly gifted England a huge chance just before the 20-minute mark.

Laia Aleixandri was caught sleeping on Coll’s pass, allowing Lauren Hemp to intercept and test the Spanish keeper, who stuck out a leg to let Aleixandri off the hook.

Spain’s patience deep in England’s half paid off when Caldentey finally found the back of the net, the opener initially facilitated by Aitana Bonmati winning her battle with Georgia Stanway near the touchline. The back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner then found a composed Athenea del Castillo - earning a start in place of Claudia Pina - who her time before working it to Ona Batlle, whose pinpoint delivery allowed Caldentey to power her header into the top right.

Spain were in the driver’s seat by the 41st minute when James, who had taken a knock, was replaced by Chloe Kelly, who got herself involved immediately with a wide effort.

Hampton denied Bonmati, then Caldentey before Russo, sandwiched between two Spain centre-backs, drew the sides level, nodding home another sumptuous cross from Kelly in the 57th minute.

Kelly then nearly got herself on the scoresheet with just over 20 minutes remaining, forcing Coll into a low fingertip save.

Russo’s evening was over two minutes later, replaced by 19-year-old breakout star Michelle Agyemang, and it took a spectacular reaction from Hampton to deny Claudia Pina, two minutes after the Spanish substitute’s own 71st-minute introduction.

A big Carter block denied Salma Paralluelo, who blazed over, and neither side was able to find a winner after 90 minutes.