Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool and Manchester City prodigy Taylor Harwood-Bellis have both been reported to be potential targets for Leeds in the current transfer window.
However, according to Football Insider, the pair would prove to be expensive additions.
Neither are established as first-team regulars at their current clubs and Leeds are not the only club to have been linked with both.
Fulham and West Ham United have been named as interested parties regarding Harwood-Bellis, while Liverpool are said to have received several enquiries for Phillips.
Leeds have managed to strengthen in defence with addition of Wales international Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
The club’s need for defensive reinforcements was intensified by the injury suffered by Liam Cooper in the draw with Cardiff City. He is expected to be out for two months, leaving Charlie Cresswell, Pascal Struijk, Leo Hjelde and Rodon to battle for game time in the heart of defence.