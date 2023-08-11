Two defenders linked with Leeds United would reportedly cost the Whites a “big-money” fee.

However, according to Football Insider, the pair would prove to be expensive additions.

Neither are established as first-team regulars at their current clubs and Leeds are not the only club to have been linked with both.

Liverpool are said to have received several enquiries for Nat Phillips. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Fulham and West Ham United have been named as interested parties regarding Harwood-Bellis, while Liverpool are said to have received several enquiries for Phillips.

Leeds have managed to strengthen in defence with addition of Wales international Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.