Raphinha has made just three league starts for Barcelona this term. Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The Brazilian was a firm favourite among fans during his time at Elland Road and lit up the Premier League with his flair.

He secured a move to Spanish giants Barcelona in 2022, having been influential in Leeds’ retention of their top flight status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger made 50 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona last season but has slipped down the pecking order this term.

He has made just three starts in La Liga and according to Football Insider, a bid in the region of £40-50m is likely to secure his services.

The report claims Raphinha could be in line for a return to England, as Premier League clubs could target him next summer.