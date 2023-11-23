Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur 'could swoop' for ex-Leeds United star
The Brazilian was a firm favourite among fans during his time at Elland Road and lit up the Premier League with his flair.
He secured a move to Spanish giants Barcelona in 2022, having been influential in Leeds’ retention of their top flight status.
The winger made 50 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona last season but has slipped down the pecking order this term.
He has made just three starts in La Liga and according to Football Insider, a bid in the region of £40-50m is likely to secure his services.
The report claims Raphinha could be in line for a return to England, as Premier League clubs could target him next summer.
Leeds have struggled since his departure and their first season without the talismanic wideman ended in relegation to the Championship.