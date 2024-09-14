Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the impact the rugged Scottish central defender had extended beyond the bounds of his considerable frame as the man who was Liverpool captain for a decade wrote his place in the club’s history.

Yeats, who has died at 86, lifted the Reds’ first FA Cup in 1965, ignoring etiquette by telling the Queen he was “knackered” after an energy-sapping Wembley final win over Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was Liverpool’s longest-serving captain (417 matches) until he was surpassed by Steven Gerrard, winning two league titles in a 10-year career at the club.

Captain of Liverpool FC, Ron Yeats holds the FA cup as he is chaired by fellow members of the victorious team. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)

Yeats’ life experiences shaped the footballer he became and it was no surprise to see him become a leader of men at Anfield.

Born in Aberdeen in 1937, the childhood home was bombed during the Second World War and they lost everything.

Growing up with his two brothers and sister he played football in those bomb craters and on the dirt roads of his hometown but he owed much to his Causewayend Primary teacher Miss Allen who spotted his potential and got him into the school team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving school at 15 he trained as a mason but when his uncle’s firm went bust he followed his father to the slaughterhouse, making £4 15 shillings a week (£4.75), with its 3am starts.

When he was 17, he was picked to play for Scotland Under-19s against England, Wales and Ireland.

Soon two representatives from Celtic contacted him telling him not to sign for anyone else before he heard from them.

Weeks passed, hope faded and when Dundee United offered him a contract Aberdeen Lads’ Club got an £80 transfer fee and Yeats a £20 bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeats later learned the two Celtic scouts had been in a car accident, with one killed and the other severely injured.

He continued to live in Aberdeen, 70 miles from his new club, and was still getting up at 3am on a Saturday to work at the slaughterhouse, slaughtering up to 12 animals before catching the 9.20am train to Dundee.

The approach from Liverpool four years later would come as a blessed relief. And Shankly worked his magic early on.

“Shankly made me feel like a million dollars,” Yeats would recall. “We were coming down the M6, with vice-chairman Sidney Reaks, who had a Rolls Royce at the time, and me and Bill in the back. I was only 23 and didn’t know what to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bill just turned round and said: ´Ron, I want you to captain the side. You will be my eyes, my ears and my voice on that pitch’.

"I did that for him, captain Liverpool, for 10 years. It was the best 10 years of my career and my life.”

On his arrival at Anfield, Shankly told the waiting press: “Take a walk around my centre-half, gentlemen, he’s a colossus!’

Yeats, known as Rowdy by the Kop, helped steer the Reds out of Division Two in his first season and to the Division One title inside two years before that historic FA Cup win, forming a formidable partnership with Tommy Smith. The two were together for seven seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly he won just two Scotland caps and after 454 Liverpool appearances he left to be Tranmere’s player-manager for three years, followed by a brief spell in America in his late 30s before returning to Anfield in 1986 as chief scout, a role he held for two decades.

He said his proudest achievement was signing Sami Hyypia, a centre-back and leader like himself.