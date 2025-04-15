'Lots of changes': Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle on busy summer ahead, manager update, personal commitment and message to angry supporters

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN owner Kevin Nagle has pledged that ‘lots of changes’ on the playing side of the club will take place in the close season following a very disappointing second half of the League One campaign at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In his latest video diary to supporters, Nagle shared the same sense of frustration at events following a grim run since early January, with the Terriers having dropped out of the play-offs in alarming fashion.

It culminated in Saturday’s pitiful 3-0 reverse at relegation-haunted Burton, a performance labelled as ‘unacceptable’ by interim-boss Jon Worthington.

As it stands, with four games to go, ninth-placed Town are five points adrift of the side occupying the final play-off spot in Reading following a sequence of just three wins in 11 games, featuring eight losses.

Huddersfield Town chairman and owner Kevin Nagle (centre),flanked by sporting director Mark Cartwright (left) and chief executive officer Jake Edwards (right).

Realistically, Town must plan for another year in the third-tier with their number of players out of contract extending comfortably into double-figures when loan returns are factored in.

Nagle is conscious of growing fan dissatisfaction and says that big changes, both on the field and off it are likely this summer following a fraught season which no-one expected.

He said: "I have got a number of businesses and spend much more time on Town than any of the others. It really deserves it. We have only taken it over 22 months ago. We’ve made a lot of mistakes.

"We have also done some good things as well. Probably off the pitch than on the pitch.

Huddersfield's interim manager Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"But I just want people to understand that we are giving it our all.

"By any stretch, I do not think this is a failure because, as I said, we are going to get this right.

"We are going to make a lot of changes. There are a lot of changes that we can’t really talk about (yet). I do not want to litigate personnel in the public domain.

"We have made decisions going forward really into next season. They just have not been publicly announced yet. We are going to make a lot of changes, so there’s a lot to do in the next 120 days in preparation for next year. Regardless of where we are.

"On the pitch, there’s a lot of contracts that are expiring and candidly, it’s a lot from where we were last year. I like a lot of our signings, but I will say this much - and I think our supporter base will understand this - we are definitely going to be a bigger team next year and larger and more physical.

"We do have to go out and find those League One players who tend to be more physical and brutish as it’s a very physical game and we are going to get some of those players.

“The bottom line is we are amassing a lot of information from everyone, from agents we talk to and to agencies and consultants we engage (with). There’s lots of decisions that have been made or will be.

"We have some short term goals and longer-term goals. Our longer-term goals are obviously our infrastructure investment on the pitch and off the pitch and then the short-term goals of finding the right players to bring through to the next level.”

Nagle insists that the club are waiting to the end of the season, when a fuller picture regarding candidates for the permanent head coaching role will emerge, before intensifying their search for Michael Duff’s full-time successor with Worthington currently leading the club for the rest of the season on an interim basis.

The US entrepreneur added: "There have been a lot of rumours that have gone on ‘X’ and some other places on managers we have talked to.

"We haven’t talked to any managers yet. We have a list we have compiled, yes and that will continue to go as the season ends and people become available. None of those decisions have been made yet.

"The last half of the season has been very disappointing. I had a discussion with Jon Worthington and he was very candid with me. Jon is a great academy director and we asked him to come over and bring us over the line with eight or nine matches left.

"It’s a tall order to turn the mentality of the players. Saturday was an atrocious game, one of our worst matches of the season.”

Nagle has stressed he is aware of the deep-seated levels of disappointment among fans and while dismayed by some personal criticism of individuals on social media recently, he has stressed that his commitment to the club - he revealed that the financial outlay he has put in will ’approach £50m pretty soon’ - remains strong.

He continued: "I have spent - I am not sure what the exact number is on the entire enterprise, but it’s going to approach £50m pretty soon. We have invested a lot in the infrastructure and future of Huddersfield Town.

"Right now, it’s not financially sustainable unless I continue to invest pretty heavily into it. I think some of our fans made reference to it on ‘X’ and some other locations and they are correct.

"It is heavily subsidised and candidly why we had to raise on our season-ticket cards.”

On levels of fans' angst, he said: “Everything that our supporters talk about, I feel it.

"At some point, people have asked me ‘are you getting tired and (might) leave?’ I don’t want to and intend to right now, I want to see this thing through.

"I don’t quit easily. But when people make condescending remarks, I don’t care if they are criticising some of our decisions... But when they are getting into personal things and that includes everybody in our family of employees. Let’s not make personal attacks on them.

"We have had a few of those out of frustration. I know our supporters don’t really mean it deep down inside, but that’s a tough one to swallow as generally, those people already feel bad and don’t feel good about the situation. They want to win, just like our supporters do.”