'Love' of Sheffield Wednesday why Henrik Pedersen is in line to succeed Danny Rohl

Henrik Pedersen says he and his family have "fallen in love" with Sheffield Wednesday, which is why he is now the likely successor to Danny Rohl.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of his new contract sneaked out on Monday night with little fanfare and no details of the length, but is likely to be significant.

Pedersen's contract as Rohl's assistant – like all coaching staff – expired at the end of last month. And although for now he has the same job, he is likely to soon be promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Rohl made it clear even before Wednesday were put under three separate transfer embargoes he wanted to leave, but with hefty compensation scaring off suitors and no severance yet agreed, he remains the boss in name only.

Under-21 manager Andy Holdsworth led training on the first day of six at a St George’s Park training camp, with Pedersen taking over once his new deal was agreed.

“When the chairman asked me to extend my current contract with the club, I didn’t hesitate," he told the Owls’ official website.

“It’s no secret that my family and I have fallen in love with this great club and also this wonderful city that has made us so welcome.

“And our supporters are the best!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOVE AFFAIR: Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis)

Pedersen, who came shortly after Rohl in October 2023, has extensive managerial experience, at youth level with Holstebro, Esbjerg, AGF and Red Bull Salzburg, where he first start working with the German, and at senior level Red Bull Ghana, Koge, Eintracht Braunschweig, Stromsgodset and Vendsyssel.

Pedersen's deal was followed by the announcement of new contracts for young midfielder Rio Shipston and striker George Brown.

The uncertainty at Hillsborough remains, however, with Sheffield MP and Owls fan Clive Betts expressing his unhappiness at owner Dejphon Chansiri in a House of Commons debate about the Football Governance Bill, and releasing a statement about concerns over the North Stand.

Sheffield City Council have raised concerns about corrosion in the roof and have given a deadline for work to be carried out if the stand is to have a safety certificate for the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IN DEMAND: Anthony Musaba (Image: Steve Ellis)

"I believe this outcome is unacceptable and a needless crisis caused by years of inaction by the football club," said Betts. "If the club claims its supporter’s safety are paramount, it would address these issues so season-ticket holders do not lose out on their seats."

Meanwhile, Turkish club Rizespor are said to have joined Rangers in monitoring winger Anthony Musaba.

Any player not been in full in the last two months, as many playing and non-playing staff have not, are entitled to hand in their notice and leave for free. It is unclear if Chansiri has sought to protect Musaba's value by keeping his wages up to date as with Rohl.