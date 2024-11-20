'Luck not with us, but we're close', insists Bradford City boss Graham Alexander

MANY times over in his managerial and playing career, Graham Alexander has been part of sides who did not get their just desserts.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of those times is now with his Bradford City team having won just once in their past six outings in all competitions, with fortune not exactly favouring the Valley Parade men at present.

The latest example was on Tuesday when they missed out on landing a home tie in the knock-out stages of the EFL Trophy due to an unlucky 1-0 home loss to Rotherham United on a night when they hit the post three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed Saturday's fixture in League Two, a similarly unfortunate draw at Colchester United when they were pegged back by an equaliser in the ‘99th minute’.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander has bemoaned his side's lack of good fortune (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Alexander, pictured, whose side welcome Accrington in the league on Saturday, said: "I know the difference from when you are miles away from winning a game and on the wrong side of fine lines.

"We are at the wrong end of fine lines at the minute, so we are working hard to try and make them go our way.

"I think we made great strides to do that away from home on Saturday and it took until the 99th minute to concede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this game, they had one shot on target all game and there’s a lot of firepower in that team.

"I know the players are close and know the players we have coming back will help us make that margin go our way.

"I am delighted with the way the players have approached the games as in a professional mode with their commitment. I can’t have a go at them for that as they’ve given everything they have got. We’ll keep going and give it another good shot.

"The boys are in a frustrated place, but also a good place as they know how close they are. They just have to make those improvements."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford's loss means that they must hit the road in the next round of the Trophy next month, but Alexander remains philosophical.

He added: "We qualified before this game, but obviously wanted to win and gave everything we could. We look forward to whoever we get in the draw and give it our best shot.

"It’s a great competition, I really enjoy it. I think the players and squad do and you could see by the way we approached it that we wanted to win the game. It was good to watch my team and I thought they were excellent against a team from a higher level.

"It’s good there’s a group at the start to give everyone a game and if there’s a mistake, you can still rectify it and still go through, which we have done. When you get to knock-out, it gives it a little bit extra edge and might be a bit more cagey. But we’re looking forward to it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The luck all went with the Millers, who led thanks to Shaun McWlliams’ early goal.

A corner from Joe Hungbo on the left wasn’t cleared, with the winger regaining possession and waltzing past Jack Shepherd to tee up a close range header on a plate for McWilliams.