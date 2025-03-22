LUDICROUS’, ‘madness’, ‘crazy’.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just three of the words used by York City manager Adam Hinshelwood to describe the current situation which allows just one team to be automatically promoted from the National League to the English Football League at the end of the season.

It is not purely out of self-interest either with his Minstermen side residing in second spot and very likely to finish behind leaders Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many statistics bear out the injustice of the present-day scenario whereby just two teams - the Conference winners and those who triumph in the play-offs - are elevated to the EFL and not three.

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Average attendances of the top bracket of National League sides including York and the likes of Oldham and Southend are higher than half of League Two and a handful of sides in League One.

The Conference is thriving, with most teams being full-time. Conference North and South are also flourishing, with a crowd of 8,000 expected at Scunthorpe United’s game against Chester today in the North division.

It may be Non-League Day today, but the EFL remains firmly in the spotlight as part of the National League’s ‘3UP campaign to allocate an additional automatic promotion position to enter the league at the expense of an additional relegation place from League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Central MP Rachel Maskell has written to EFL chairman Rick Parry and CEO Trevor Birch on behalf of York, showing support for the campaign. The National League hoping that the changes will be implemented in time for 2025-26 and ahead of their annual general meeting in June.

LNER Community Stadium, home of York City FC.

Hinshelwood said: "In a 46-game season, there are so many ups and downs. But to only have one team go up (automatically) is a bit ludicrous really.

"I am glad it’s getting looked at and spoken about and I am hoping that the right sort of decision does happen.

"If there was only one team going up and down from the other leagues, then you would go: ‘what are we whinging about.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the fact is that in the league above, there are three automatic places. It seems crazy when only one team (in the National League) has the chance of automatic promotion and just doesn’t seem fair.

"I recently met my son (Jack - Brighton player) and the Brighton manager and coaching staff for an hour and they couldn’t believe that in a 46-game season, you just get one team who automatically goes up. They were a bit shocked by it all.

"If we are to go through the play-offs, our season could nearly be two weeks short from a whole calendar year (from pre-season start). And it could be all for nothing; all that time and sacrifice. To not go up would be tough.”

Many in non-league circles also feel it is unfair that just one team are also promoted automatically from Conference North and South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinshelwood, who previously reached the Conference South play-offs with former club Worthing, added: "I didn’t quite finish the season with them last year, but they finished third and joint third in the two years in National League South.

"There was one team who were the stand-out and to have a second automatic spot, even at that level, would really help. For one team to go up after 46 games seems madness, really.