Luke Armstrong strikes early to earn Harrogate Town a point at Tranmere Rovers

Harrogate Town picked up a valuable point with a hard fought 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw at Tranmere Rovers on Friday night.

By Rhys Howell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 22:36 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 22:36 BST

The visitors took the lead after just four minutes when Luke Armstrong latched onto a cross from George Thomson to steer the ball into the top right-hand corner.

Rovers struck back in the 37th minute when Rhys Hughes’s free-kick ended up in the back of the net after bouncing off the post and the unfortunate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

The away side looked the more dangerous after the break with Kazeem Olaigbe and Armstrong both coming close.

Luke Armstrong of Harrogate Town opened the scoring at Tranmere Rovers (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Jack Muldoon had a great chance to put Harrogate back in front when he shot straight at Mateusz Hewelt in the Rovers goal following an Olaigbe free-kick.

Tranmere were not without chances of their own as Kane Hemmings and Regan Hendry both wasted opportunities as the game wore on.

Either team could have snatched victory in the closing stages with Hemmings driving wide for Rovers and Olaigbe forcing a save from Hewelt.

But the draw probably favoured the away side who are now seven points clear of the League Two drop zone while it is now five games without a victory for Tranmere.

