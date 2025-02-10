Luke Molyneux 'on par' with Premier League players, says proud Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

Grant McCann said Luke Molyneux looked "on par" with in-form Premier League opponents Crystal Palace on a night he hoped Doncaster Rovers made their city prod.

Molyneux was Doncaster's outstanding player in the 2-0 defeat which saw them bow out of the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage.

Playing with the discomfort of a kick in the ribs during Thursday's 5-2 League Two defeat at Chesterfield but it never showed. Whether in the hole in first ha;f or at inside-right up against England centre-back Marc Guehi in the second, Molyneux was a constant threat on goal.

He led an excellent performance against a strong Palace side who certainly deserved to win, but which did the lowest-ranked team in the fourth round proud.

"I'm really proud of the players and the performance," said McCan. "It was always going to be very tough against a top Premier League team with good players all the way through their team.

"The first half was difficult with the shape that we played with. We had some really good chances and moments. We thought Luke's effort was in first half, when he came inside. Ultimately we conceded from a really clever free-kick.

"There was a bit of fortune when it dropped to their lad (Daniel Munoz) when it did but we changed the shape abit to try and get on the ball more but also to try and hurt them from our two number ten positions.

"I think we started the second half better but then the second goal we concede, we don't concede that in League Two. That's just Premier League quality: the pass, the run, the finish.

SPEED MERCHANT: Luke Molyneux of Doncaster Rovers (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"It was a sucker punch and then we're chasing it really. We threw caution to the wind to try and get a goal but it didn't happen.

"I feel hopefully the city can be proud of the club and the players."

Molyneux certainly should have been proud of his performance.

"He was never going to miss this game," said his manager.

PROUD: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Tony Johnson)

"He's playing against some very good players. He looked on par at times with some of them in terms of his movements, how he dribbles and gets at people.

"I can say that now because the window doesn't open for another three or four months!"

Palace coach Oliver Glasner was pleased with how his team did.

"I'm pleased with the performance," he said. "I think we controlled the game for the first 60 minutes, didn't give them anything, one shot in the first half.

"We didn't create so much, credit to Doncaster, they played with a good matchplan, always six against five at the back, their sixes (defensive midfielders) marked our 10s (inside-forwards) and it was difficult to find space.

"We didn't make the passing and the right decisions so well and our wing-backs were too deep so we needed a set play (to open the scoring.

"In the second half they played man-to-man and it made it a little bit tougher for us in the deep build up but we got more chances.