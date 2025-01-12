Luke Molyneux shows Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup confidence by saying: I wanted to do a 'Panenka' penalty too!
Doncaster needed spot kicks to see off Championship Hull City and become the first League Two side to confirm their place in the FA Cup fourth round.
Rovers were rewarded with a home tie against Premier League Crystal Palace.
A miserable third-round weekend for Yorkshire’s clubs saw only two progress – and they both beat White Rose opposition. Leeds United will also be at home in round four after a 1-0 win over Harrogate Town.
Leeds face the winners of Monday's game between Millwall and Dagenham and Redbridge.
Dagenham and Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient, whose game against Derby County was postponed, are League Two’s only other survivors.
Doncaster produced a back-to-the-wall performance to claim a 1-1 draw at Hull, where Molyneux's opener was cancelled out by Gustavo Puerta.
Joe Ironside’s miss meant Close took his penalty at 4-2 knowing if he missed, Doncaster were out. He chipped the ball down the middle in the manner made famous by Antonin Panenka in the 1976 European Championship final.
From there, Hull's Mason Burstow ballooned his spot kick, Molyneux converted his, Teddy Sharman-Lowe saved from Alfie Jones and Harry Clifton sent Doncaster through.
They had lost their last two penalty shoot-outs, including in last season's League Two play-off final.
"You get flashbacks at certain points thinking it's not going to be our day in another penalty shoot-out," admitted Molyneux. "It's nice to get that win and put that behind us."
Sharman-Lowe had made an excellent save in extra-time to deny Jones, and outdid him again.
"He made some brilliant saves," said Molyneux. "Everything he did was great. It's what you want from a keeper, to have that confidence behind you.
"He kept us in the game at times and he got his just rewards in the end.
"When they missed their (potentially) winning pen you could feel the confidence and the momentum just switch and from then we just felt like we were going to win.
"Teddy made a big save and we just knew when H (Clifton) stepped up he was going to put it in the back of the net."
But Molyneux was slightly disappointed with Close's penalty.
"It annoyed me a little bit because I was about to do that," he revealed. "We couldn't do that twice in a row.
"It was a great pen, he's got a bit of balls to do that. It was a good watch."
Doncaster’s main focus this season is automatic promotion and manager Grant McCann called on them to transfer the confidence into their slightly erratic league form.
"We'd love to have a cup run because financially it's tremendous for the football club," said the former Hull manager.
"The league's the most important thing for us but this is a nice bonus. Hopefully we can use it as a springboard to be a bit more consistent.
"Over the last nine or 10 games we haven't been consistent enough so we need to get back to that.”
