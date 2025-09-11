Non-league outfit Peterborough Sports have axed former Barnsley stalwart Luke Steele from his role as joint-manager.

The 40-year-old enjoyed a lengthy career as a goalkeeper and is best known for his exploits between the sticks for Barnsley.

Between 2008 and 2014, Steele made 227 appearances for the Reds before departing for Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Steele, who also represented the likes of Coventry City and Bristol City, later finished his career playing outfield in the non-league pyramid.

He was appointed as joint-manager of Peterborough Sports in February 2023, taking the reins alongside ex-York City forward Michael Gash.

Luke Steele represented Barnsley between 2008 and 2014. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Luke Steele axed

However, the pair have now been relieved of their duties by the National League North outfit.

In a farewell message, Steele said: “I would like to thank everyone associated with Peterborough Sports for this wonderful experience of managing the team. I came in to help Gashy out on a cold Tuesday night at Corby and ended up staying nearly three years - that says it all.

“We knew the task was going to be huge, on and off the pitch, but to finish in the three highest-ever league positions in the club's history is something we will always be proud of.

“During my time managing here, I have experienced many roles and done jobs a normal manager wouldn't dream of doing – but leading by example is the only way I know. To the fans and the people of Peterborough, I want to say thank you. Thank you for supporting this club in the heart of the city, and for celebrating those great moments – they are something I will never forget.

Luke Steele left Barnsley to seek pastures new in Greece in 2014. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“Tim [Woodward, owner], you are one of a kind, and I hope you have enjoyed it as much as we have, because you should be immensely proud of yourself and your work. When I saw you grafting in the stands, covered in dirt, wiping the sweat from your face whilst I was about to put the tiger suit on, I knew this was going to work.

“Lastly, to the players and staff: you are the ones out there in the arena, taking centre stage. You are there in every terrain, through good times and bad. Enjoy the arena, because one day it'll close – but until then, you own it, so embrace it.

