Luton Town 1 Hull City 0: Mark McGuinness’ strike helps Hatters sink Tigers

Luton Town bounced back from their 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Middlesbrough before the international break with a welcome three points and clean sheet by beating a wasteful Hull City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors made by far the brighter start as winger Abu Kamar’s pace was apparent, speeding away from Reece Burke with his low cross forcing Teden Mengi to stab over his own bar.

Town then began to try and get into proceedings, Carlton Morris’s shot deflected behind for a corner that Shandon Baptiste sent over, Mengi heading straight at Croatian keeper Ivor Pandur.

Hull maintained the ascendancy though, Xavier Simons slicing waywardly over the top from outside the box.

Despite Hull being the better team, it was Luton who took the lead on 33 minutes when another Baptiste corner caused problems, flicking off a defender’s head and landing at the feet of Mark McGuinness who was able to swivel and half volley in his first goal for the club.

City should have levelled on 38 minutes though, Lewie Coyle’s terrific cross met by the lurking Joao Pedro, but he somehow directed his glancing header wide of the target.

After the break, Luton made a better start to proceedings, as Tom Holmes’ excellent right-wing cross was headed tamely wide by Elijah Adebayo.

Hull City fell to a 1-0 defeat on the road against Luton Town. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The Tigers looked to keep the ball once more though, Coyle having another crack from range, sending it over the top.

City should have restored parity on 51 minutes as Regan Slater’s marvellous low cross was met by Pedro who sidefooted against the post from eight yards out, his second major miss of the afternoon.

Two Liam Walsh corners caused danger for the hosts, who were thankful to the covering Mengi once more as he slid in to stop the lively Kamara’s cross from reaching its intended target.

Kamara saw his route to goal blocked by the dogged Holmes, as Luton thought they had a second when McGuinness hammered home a stunning volley into the top corner, but the flag was already raised for the ball going out of play before he met it.

Kaminski was called into his first real action of the day on 77 minutes, as he parried substitute Kasey Palmer’s fierce drive away from goal, England U21 international Mengi completing the job.

The Belgian then made a terrific stop late on when Palmer’s curler deflected off McGuinness, Town’s number one able to adjust his body and repel the effort.