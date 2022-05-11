Ingram joined Luton at the beginning of the month following a serious knee injury James Shea.

He had a debut to forget as he conceded seven goals at Fulham before keeping a clean sheet against Reading on the final day of the season to ensure the Hatters qualified for the top six.

The 28-year-old, who cancelled his honeymoon to the Maldives so that he could be involved in the play-off fixtures, felt the loan move was too good to turn down.

"Obviously getting Hull safe, I then got dropped to the bench to allow Nathan [Baxter] to get a few games at Hull, and I was looking forward to my summer really," said Ingram.

"But then this came about, and it was too good an opportunity to turn down. We [Hull] played Bristol City on the Saturday and Luton had Fulham on Monday on TV.

"I woke up on Sunday morning to a million missed calls from Hull, and then the gaffer at Luton and Kev Pilkington, the goalie coach, called me and it was all sorted Sunday morning.

"I then had to go and train Sunday afternoon, travel and then play Fulham on Monday - which we all know was eventful."

PLAY-OFF AIMS: For Matt Ingram as he hopes to help Luton Town reach the Premier League. Picture: Getty Images.

Ingram got married last year but Covid-19 travel restrictions delayed his honeymoon plans with his wife. The pair were due to jet off on Sunday but instead Ingram will be preparing for the second leg of the semi-final tie with Huddersfield.

“To play in the Championship play-offs, some players never play in them in their whole career, so to get that opportunity was far too good to turn down," he contined.