With top-scorer Elijah Adebayo still a doubt with a hamstring injury, Jones has drafted the academy graduate back in as cover for forward trio Cameron Jerome, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick.

Midfielder Luke Berry will hope for some involvement following a knee problem.

But Fred Onyedinma remains a doubt while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Shea, Jed Steer and Gabe Osho are likely to be out.

RECALL: For Josh Neufville. Picture: Getty Images.

The Hatters have been forced to deal with a number of injury problems, forcing them to draft Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram in on an emergency loan for the final two games of the season and the play-offs.

Luton captain Sonny Bradley has urged his side “throw everything at it” as they attempt to edge past Huddersfield and into the Championship play-off final.

The Hatters head for the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday evening having emerged from Friday’s first leg with a 1-1 draw – a result with which the Terriers will have been the happier.

However, Bradley is convinced tired bodies and minds will be forgotten as he and his team-mates look to book a trip to Wembley to fight for a place in next season’s Premier League.

SONNY BRADLEY: Has urged his side “throw everything at it” in tonight's clash against Huddersfield. Picture: Getty Images.

He told the club’s official website: “I think they probably think it is in their hands a little bit going to their ground, but we believe in ourselves, we are backing ourselves and we’re one win away now from the national stadium.