GRANT McCANN has given his backing to Toyosi Olusanya and Brandon Hanlan - and has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Thomas Frank praised the striking duo after Wednesday night's EFL Cup tie.

Both have made quiet starts to Doncaster Rovers career, but McCann retains faith in the pair.

He said: "I think Toyosi hasn't started a game in the league yet and Brandon has started two or three games in the league. Without doubt, we think really highly of them.

"What is really interesting is that Thomas Frank spoke about Toyosi and Brandon. He was really impressed with Toyosi in how he nudged their centre-backs about; Paulinha and (Kevin) Danso and caused them problems at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso (left) and Doncaster Rovers' Toyosi Olusanya (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

"He is so quick and powerful and a really good finisher. He hasn't really had that opportunity to finish yet as we're just helping him along at this moment in time to get to the levels where we hope he can be. I think in every game he is playing, he is getting better.

"I thought Brandon was excellent when he came on, it was exactly why we signed Brandon. He's big, powerful, strong and can run.

"We feel like we have got three very good number nines here. Whoever plays at Luton, we will have 100 per cent faith they can put a really good performance on."

Rovers face a Luton side who have made a slow start to the season, with some Hatters fans calling for manager Matt Bloomfield to be sacked.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank acknowledges the crowd at the final whistle after the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Doncaster Rovers. Grant McCann reveals that Frank praises two of his forwards following the game. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

For his part, McCann believes it's a case of when not if one of the division's promotion favourites come good.

The Rovers boss, who has a decision to make in goal between Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Ian Lawlor, added: "I think (Luton) they have been up and down.

"They have a bit of a change, brought in new players and the manager is not long in there really and is trying to build his own team and identity.

"But they are a dangerous team with two Championship centre-forwards in Nahki Wells and Jerry Yates.