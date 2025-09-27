Luton Town v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann's faith in strikers and what Tottenham Hotspur rival Thomas Frank said about them
Both have made quiet starts to Doncaster Rovers career, but McCann retains faith in the pair.
He said: "I think Toyosi hasn't started a game in the league yet and Brandon has started two or three games in the league. Without doubt, we think really highly of them.
"What is really interesting is that Thomas Frank spoke about Toyosi and Brandon. He was really impressed with Toyosi in how he nudged their centre-backs about; Paulinha and (Kevin) Danso and caused them problems at Tottenham.
"He is so quick and powerful and a really good finisher. He hasn't really had that opportunity to finish yet as we're just helping him along at this moment in time to get to the levels where we hope he can be. I think in every game he is playing, he is getting better.
"I thought Brandon was excellent when he came on, it was exactly why we signed Brandon. He's big, powerful, strong and can run.
"We feel like we have got three very good number nines here. Whoever plays at Luton, we will have 100 per cent faith they can put a really good performance on."
Rovers face a Luton side who have made a slow start to the season, with some Hatters fans calling for manager Matt Bloomfield to be sacked.
For his part, McCann believes it's a case of when not if one of the division's promotion favourites come good.
The Rovers boss, who has a decision to make in goal between Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Ian Lawlor, added: "I think (Luton) they have been up and down.
"They have a bit of a change, brought in new players and the manager is not long in there really and is trying to build his own team and identity.
"But they are a dangerous team with two Championship centre-forwards in Nahki Wells and Jerry Yates.
"They have strong players for the division and at some point, they will fly up the table and beat everyone. I just hope it's after they play us."