Luton Town v Hull City: ‘Results will come’ for Tigers, insists Grant McCann

The Tigers head to Luton Town today in the Championship relegation zone with nine points from 13 games but McCann insists they have been better than that.

“We know we’re a good team, it’s just not going our way,” said McCann, who will be without Tom Huddlestone for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

“On another day, Josh Magennis’s penalty (against Peterborough United on Wednesday) goes in, and we win the game three, maybe 4-1 in my opinion (instead of losing 2-1).

Hull City manager Grant McCann.

“They’re the little breaks we’re talking about at the minute.

“If anyone has come to see us play this season, they can see what we’re trying to do, they can see the performance levels are there, we’ve just got to get the results but they will come. I’m a firm believer in that.”

Hull-born right-back Coyle understands the frustrations which boiled over in chants for McCann’s head from the home fans in midweek.

“I know how much it means to people,” he said.

“But there’s not one single lad doesn’t care.

“We understand the frustrations of the fans.

“It’s just about being consistent.

“It’d be easy to rip up the script and try and come up with some weird and wonderful ways to find a short-term fix but it’s a process and we feel it’s building, if we keep doing the right things and being consistent it has to turn. To me that just seems the right thing to do.