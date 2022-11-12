Luton Town v Rotherham United: Why the Hatters inspire Millers boss Matt Taylor on two fronts

As someone who also leads one of the smaller clubs in the division in Rotherham United, their feats have resonated with Millers chief Matt Taylor and his respect is clear.

Following promotion back to the second-tier in 2018-19, the Hatters' year-on-year improvement has been consistent and mightily impressive.After retaining their divisional status with a 19th-placed finish in 2019-20, the Bedfordshire club consolidated in mid-table the following season ahead of an outstanding sixth-placed finish last term.

Their smart and strategic recruitment over several windows has also caught the eye of Taylor just as much and it is something that he is striving to emulate at Rotherham.

Rotherham United head coach Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Taylor said: "They are a team who we should learn from in the way they continually strengthen and strengthen. They have not done it in big clusters, but have done it consistently in ones and twos in every single transfer window.

"The manager has just left, but I know him pretty well and have an idea of the route to their success. It is something we’ve taken note of from afar. Now, we're at Rotherham, we are looking at how we can progress this team and club.

“Luton getting to the play-offs shows what is achievable. They have had a consistency, structure, way of playing and certain style, hence why it's such a difficult place to go.

"The manager has obviously got his rewards by getting an opportunity in the Premier League."

Former Millers' manager Mick Harford will take caretaker charge of the Hatters following Nathan Jones's departure to Southampton.

He will be assisted by coaches Alan McCormack, Adrian Forbes and ex-York player Alex Lawless.

United head south on the back of a historic win at Bramall Lane, which Taylor believes will galvanise his side not just in terms of their sense of well-being after tough away dates at Burnley, Cardiff and Coventry.

He also feels it will have fortified them for ‘one last push' physically before the World Cup hiatus.

Taylor continued: "They have to enjoy it as we will go on those runs where we don't pick up points and lose games and don't quite get what we want.

"It will have helped their bodies a little bit as much as their minds as there's been some tired bodies and bodies on the edge.