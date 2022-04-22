Luton Town’s dream of a place in the Premier League remains very much alive as the climax of a memorable season rapidly approaches.

Not since 1991 have the Hatters plied their trade in the top tier of English football - but that could all change as a thrilling fortnight lies in wait for Nathan Jones and his squad.

Although an automatic promotion place looks increasingly out of reach, the Hatters remain in the mix for the play-offs and can officially secure their top-six spot with a home win against Blackpool on Saturday lunchtime.

Manager Jones has a number of issues to deal with ahead of that televised clash with the Tangerines after goalkeeper James Shea suffered a knee injury in Monday’s impressive win at Cardiff City.

That leaves Harry Istead as the Hatters only remaining stopper - but there has been talk Jones could look to ease the pressure on his squad with a move for an emergency loan signing from a Championship rival.

Luton Today takes a look at the latest speculation surrounding the Hatters and their fellow Championship sides.

