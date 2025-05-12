LUTV app launches exclusively on Hisense TVs
LUTV has become the ultimate hub for Leeds United fans. The app features highlights from the team, U21, and women’s matches, as well as in-depth player interviews and unique club features, ensuring fans stay connected to their favourite club throughout the season.
The LUTV app is available to download on the VIDAA App Store on all Hisense TVs launched from January 2023.
What does the LUTV App offer?
The LUTV app delivers a comprehensive Leeds United experience, featuring:
- On-demand match content – Stream content from Leeds matches, including first team, U21, women’s highlights allowing fans to relieve the best moments from every game.
- Exclusive content – Access in-depth features, interviews, and never-before-seen footage.
- Behind-the-scenes access – Get closer to the action with locker room insights, training ground footage, and club-exclusive updates.
- Partner content & long-form features – Enjoy extended storytelling and special collaborations.
The LUTV app is now seamlessly integrated into Hisense’s VIDAA platform, making it easier than ever for fans to watch premium Leeds United content on the big screen. As an exclusive feature for Hisense TV owners, this launch reinforces Hisense’s commitment to enhancing the viewing experience for football enthusiasts.
Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK: “We’re thrilled to bring LUTV exclusively to Hisense TVs via the VIDAA platform. This announcement strengthens our dedication to delivering exceptional content and immersive experiences for sports fans. Not only will Leeds United supporters have access to match highlights, but they’ll also get exclusive behind-the-scenes content, in-depth interviews, and never-before-seen features, bringing them even closer to the club."
The news of the LUTV App follows the announcement last year that Hisense and Leeds United extended their partnership for another three years, marking a total of seven years of collaboration. The partnership, which began in the 2020/21 season, has seen Hisense consistently supporting Leeds United as an Official Partner. With Hisense's UK headquarters based in Leeds, this renewed commitment further strengthens our deep connection to the city and its vibrant football community.