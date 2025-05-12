Hisense, the world’s second largest TV manufacturer, has announced the launch of the LUTV App on Hisense TV’s via the VIDAA platform. Leeds United supporters can now enjoy exclusive club content like never before on Hisense TVs, offering unparalleled access to match highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive interviews - all from the comfort of their own homes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LUTV has become the ultimate hub for Leeds United fans. The app features highlights from the team, U21, and women’s matches, as well as in-depth player interviews and unique club features, ensuring fans stay connected to their favourite club throughout the season.

The LUTV app is available to download on the VIDAA App Store on all Hisense TVs launched from January 2023.

What does the LUTV App offer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUTV App launches exclusively on Hisense TVs

The LUTV app delivers a comprehensive Leeds United experience, featuring:

On-demand match content – Stream content from Leeds matches, including first team, U21, women’s highlights allowing fans to relieve the best moments from every game.

– Stream content from Leeds matches, including first team, U21, women’s highlights allowing fans to relieve the best moments from every game. Exclusive content – Access in-depth features, interviews, and never-before-seen footage.

– Access in-depth features, interviews, and never-before-seen footage. Behind-the-scenes access – Get closer to the action with locker room insights, training ground footage, and club-exclusive updates.

– Get closer to the action with locker room insights, training ground footage, and club-exclusive updates. Partner content & long-form features – Enjoy extended storytelling and special collaborations.

The LUTV app is now seamlessly integrated into Hisense’s VIDAA platform, making it easier than ever for fans to watch premium Leeds United content on the big screen. As an exclusive feature for Hisense TV owners, this launch reinforces Hisense’s commitment to enhancing the viewing experience for football enthusiasts.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK: “We’re thrilled to bring LUTV exclusively to Hisense TVs via the VIDAA platform. This announcement strengthens our dedication to delivering exceptional content and immersive experiences for sports fans. Not only will Leeds United supporters have access to match highlights, but they’ll also get exclusive behind-the-scenes content, in-depth interviews, and never-before-seen features, bringing them even closer to the club."