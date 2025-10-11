'Magnificent', 'expert': Some key 7/10s as Rotherham United claim priceless away win at Northampton Town

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday’s League One game against Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium.

Dawson: Handled the ball well. Not much to do in fairness. 6

Rafferty: Excellent strikers’ finish for leveller. 7

Jules: Very unlucky with the penalty, but did look dodgy at times. Silly booking. 6

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11:Joe Powell of Rotherham United in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Rotherham United at Sixfields on October 11, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Baptiste: Cautioned in the first half. Still learning on the job as a young professional. Was involved in equaliser. 6

Hall: Northampton had done their homework and couldn’t get forward as he does. 6

Gore: Steady, without being spectacular. 6

Powell: Bit of a mixed bag, really. 6

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Martin Sherif of Rotherham United in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Rotherham United at Sixfields on October 11, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

James: Neat and tidy down the left. But made way at half-time. 6

McWilliams: Missed a big early chance against his former club. Did pop up and cause issues in first half. 6

Benson: Plenty of the ball and scored a magnificent winner. 7

Sherif: Spurned the sort of chance strikers should gobble up early on. Heavy with several of his touches. 5

Substitutes: Hugill (James HT). Led the line well when came on and set up leveller in expert fashion. 7

Nombe (Sherif 67) 7.

Spence (McWilliams 67) 7.

Kelly (Benson 91).