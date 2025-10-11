'Magnificent', 'expert': Some key 7/10s as Rotherham United claim priceless away win at Northampton Town
Dawson: Handled the ball well. Not much to do in fairness. 6
Rafferty: Excellent strikers’ finish for leveller. 7
Jules: Very unlucky with the penalty, but did look dodgy at times. Silly booking. 6
Baptiste: Cautioned in the first half. Still learning on the job as a young professional. Was involved in equaliser. 6
Hall: Northampton had done their homework and couldn’t get forward as he does. 6
Gore: Steady, without being spectacular. 6
Powell: Bit of a mixed bag, really. 6
James: Neat and tidy down the left. But made way at half-time. 6
McWilliams: Missed a big early chance against his former club. Did pop up and cause issues in first half. 6
Benson: Plenty of the ball and scored a magnificent winner. 7
Sherif: Spurned the sort of chance strikers should gobble up early on. Heavy with several of his touches. 5
Substitutes: Hugill (James HT). Led the line well when came on and set up leveller in expert fashion. 7
Nombe (Sherif 67) 7.
Spence (McWilliams 67) 7.
Kelly (Benson 91).
Not used: Kelly, Yearwood, J Holmes, Douglas.