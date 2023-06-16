England are set to make a return to action with a Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.

Gareth Southgate’s side will do battle at National Stadium in T’Qali tonight (June 16) before hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday (19 June). England sit top of Group C following two wins in their opening two games, whereas Malta are the basement boys after two defeats.

Here is all the key information for those not making the trip to Malta.

England sit top of Group C following two wins in their opening two games. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

When is Malta v England?

The match will get underway at 7:45pm tonight (June 16).

What channel is Malta v England on?

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the game, meaning no extra subscriptions will be required to tune in. Coverage will begin at 7pm and former England stars Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Jermain Defoe will be on punditry duty. Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 0:05am tomorrow (June 17).

How can I stream Malta v England?