Malta v England: TV and streaming details for Euro 2024 qualifier that could feature ex-Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley FC stars

England are set to make a return to action with a Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

Gareth Southgate’s side will do battle at National Stadium in T’Qali tonight (June 16) before hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday (19 June). England sit top of Group C following two wins in their opening two games, whereas Malta are the basement boys after two defeats.

There is plenty of Yorkshire representation in the latest Three Lions squad, as it features the likes of Leeds-born Kalvin Phillips and Barnsley’s own John Stones. Lewis Dunk’s withdrawal opened the door for another player with a Yorkshire connection, former Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill, to join the party.

Here is all the key information for those not making the trip to Malta.

England sit top of Group C following two wins in their opening two games. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesEngland sit top of Group C following two wins in their opening two games. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
When is Malta v England?

The match will get underway at 7:45pm tonight (June 16).

What channel is Malta v England on?

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the game, meaning no extra subscriptions will be required to tune in. Coverage will begin at 7pm and former England stars Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Jermain Defoe will be on punditry duty. Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 0:05am tomorrow (June 17).

How can I stream Malta v England?

The match will be available to stream on the Channel 4 website and app.

